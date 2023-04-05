THOMASVILLE — N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close part of a Thomasville road through a detour for two days starting Thursday morning.
At 8:30 a.m. W. Holly Hill Road will be closed near Fisher Ferry Road in both directions for a pipe replacement project. The project is necessary to replace a failed pipe under the road to prevent further damage to the roadway and adjacent properties, according to the DOT.
