THOMASVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Thomasville Tuesday afternoon.
Thomasville Police Department officers went to the 500 block of Jarrett Street just before 1:30 p.m. after reports of a person being shot.
The person was transported by an AirCare helicopter to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
No other details were released late Tuesday afternoon.
