THOMASVILLE – Family Services of Davidson County now has an advocate in the Thomasville Police Department for 20 hours every week to work with victims.
The advocate will hold open office hours for walk-ins on Mondays 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Wednesdays 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments outside of office hours may be available if scheduled in advance.
The advocate will be able to help file domestic violence protective orders, assist with victim’s crime assistance paperwork, address confidentiality, put together personalized safety plans, accompany victims to domestic-violence-related court cases, and make referrals to case management, a domestic violence shelter, counseling, youth services and support groups.