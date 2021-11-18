THOMASVILLE — If you think it’s already beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Thomasville, just wait till Saturday, when the city officially ushers in the holiday season.
The Thomasville Beautification Committee will host its eighth annual “Light Up the Holidays” event, featuring a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, train rides, a live Nativity by the members of Greenwood Baptist Church, holiday music and more, said Carol Brown, chairwoman of the Thomasville Beautification Committee. The event will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Main and Commerce streets in downtown Thomasville.
“I think this is the biggest event, especially for Christmas, that we have,” Brown said. “Our downtown is so pretty, with the fountain and the Big Chair. We really have the Hallmark look going on for downtown this time of year.”
Downtown will look even more festive after Saturday’s tree-lighting ceremony, which will take place around 5:15 p.m. at the fountain on Main Street. Storefront windows will be decorated for the season, including the popular “Santa’s Magical Workshop” — a series of mechanical displays that are a throwback to the 1960s — which will again be featured in the windows of the Thomasville Emporium.
Children of all ages can ride the Christmas train on the downtown streets, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be stationed at the Thomasville Farmers Market, where children can talk to Santa, have their picture made with him and Mrs. Claus, and even write a letter to drop in Santa’s Mailbox. A snow-making machine also will be a big hit with the kids.
Festive music of the season will abound, with stage performances by Mitch Snow, Cheri Johnson, and the choruses from Brown Middle School in Thomasville and St. Pius X School in Greensboro. In addition, carolers from Rich Fork Baptist Church will be strolling and singing throughout the event.
Finally, there will be several food trucks on hand.
“After not being able to have our normal celebration last year (because of COVID-19), I think everybody’s ready to come back and have a good time,” Brown said. “It’s going to be cold, but at least it won’t be raining, so it’ll feel like Christmas for sure.”
