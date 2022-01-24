THOMASVILLE — A Triad developer with several residential projects in the pipeline is planning another one in Thomasville.
Leoterra Development received zoning approval from the City Council last week to support a 280-unit townhome project on about 69 acres along the south side of Lexington Avenue between Hillside Drive and Santa Fe Circle, near Business Interstate 85.
The plan is to build townhomes on the vacant, undeveloped tract in the likely price range of $300,000 to $325,000, according to Tom Terrell, an attorney representing the company.
“This site has been on the market,” he said. “It is a large and undeveloped tract in a city and near a highway, making it a logical location for families who need ready access to other places where they work each day.”
The council approved Leoterra Development’s request to rezone the site from low-density residential to conditional zoning high-density residential.
The zoning approval comes with several restrictions, including a prohibition on apartments and capping the overall density of the project at 280 units.
The developer’s plans at this point are to build three phases of townhomes — which are single-family, attached units — over the next two or three years, but if market demands change, it would have the ability to do single-family detached homes or “twin homes.”
Leoterra Development, which is based in Kernersville, has several residential projects in various stages of planning and construction in High Point, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Trinity and Lexington.
It also developed the Life Storage self-storage facility in Thomasville.
