THOMASVILLE — It wasn’t long after Erick Esparza started playing guitar at age 14 that his music gained the power to move people, said his longtime music teacher, Jennifer Campbell.
“Even when he was younger, you could tell he didn’t belong in Thomasville,” Campbell said. “The audience is transported to Spain when he plays.”
Now, at age 26, Esparza is following where Campell says his music took others – he will move to Spain to take part in the North American Language and Cultural Assistants Program from October to the end of May, teaching English to students and immersing himself in the Spanish culture.
“I wanted to be around the flamenco style of music and to learn from the people there,” Esparza said.
He met Campbell at Thomasville Primary School, where she taught when he was in third grade, and returned to her years later for classical guitar lessons.
When Esparza started lessons, his goal was to attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts for his senior year of high school. He wanted to ensure that he could pass the entrance exam and perfect his music reading skills.
Esparza was able to attend UNCSA for his senior year and continued to study there for his bachelor's degree. Esparza has even been able to acquire some guitar students of his own.
As Esparza looks to the future, he prepares for his opportunity to teach students in Spain. There are not many opportunities here in North Carolina involving flamenco, he said.
“I want to learn as much as I can about the people and culture,” he said, “but also give back to them by teaching.”
