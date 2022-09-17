THOMASVILLE
Some people would’ve paid a queen’s ransom for an opportunity to see Queen Elizabeth II.
And then there are people like Ralph Eanes, who was lucky enough to see her twice … for free.
The 83-year-old Thomasville man, a retired Methodist minister, first saw Her Majesty in the fall of 1957, when he was an impressionable 18-year-old freshman at the University of North Carolina. It certainly wasn’t a private audience with the queen, but it made for a lasting memory nonetheless.
“I felt like I was looking at a movie star,” Eanes recalls. “That was the first time I’d ever seen royalty.”
Eanes reminisced about his brush with royalty earlier this week, in the wake of the queen’s death on Sept. 8 at the age of 96.
It happened on a Saturday afternoon — Oct. 19, 1957 — when Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, were in the midst of their first trip to the United States since her coronation.
The queen was eager to witness an American sporting event during their visit, and there just happened to be a college football game scheduled that Saturday between Maryland and North Carolina, at Maryland’s Byrd Stadium. Strings were pulled, and the royal couple found themselves front and center at the game, right on the 50-yard line.
And that’s where Eanes, a member of the Marching Tar Heels band, spotted her.
“We heard the queen was there, and I was thinking, ‘Man, we won’t get to see her,’ ” he says. “But we went out on the field to perform at halftime, and my formation was right on the edge of the field at the 50-yard line. I looked up, and there was the queen and Prince Philip right in front of me.”
Eanes estimates they were no more than 50 feet away from him as they watched the band perform. Struck by the grandeur of the moment, he did something he probably shouldn’t have — he lip-synched with his clarinet. He held the instrument to his mouth, pretending to play it, but he really didn’t.
“Ain’t nobody gonna know I’m not playing,” he told himself. “I’ll never get another chance to do this, so I’m just gonna watch the queen.”
Sixty-five years later, Eanes has no regrets.
“It was exciting,” he says. “I just thought it was a historic occasion to be able to see this young woman who was now the queen. Where else would I get a chance to see royalty? They’re not gonna just wander around North Carolina.”
Perhaps not, but Eanes would, in fact, see Queen Elizabeth again.
In 2017, he and his wife, Meredith, were visiting Edinburgh, Scotland, with a friend who was showing them around. Many of the streets were closed off because the queen was coming to present the coveted Order of the Thistle, an honor of high distinction in Scotland.
Any other time, the closed streets probably would’ve been, well, a royal pain. But on this particular day, it forced the couple and their friend to walk everywhere they went, and they found themselves on some back roads they wouldn’t normally have traversed.
“So we’re walking up this two-lane street, and about that time here comes this motorcade,” Eanes recalls. “Meredith started jumping up and down. There was this great big limousine, with Prince Charles and the queen in there — they passed within six or eight feet of us. Meredith was dancing all over the sidewalk.”
Eanes was less excited than his wife, of course — he’d already seen the queen six decades earlier.
Not that he would, um, toot his own horn about that.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
