HIGH POINT — A Thomasville man won a $255,096 jackpot with a lottery ticket he bought at a High Point store this week.
Roger Lewis Jr. bought a $5 Fast Play ticket Wednesday at Cross Roads Grocery on W. Fairfield Road, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a press release. The Fast Play game has a rolling jackpot that grows according to the number of tickets purchased. When Lewis made his purchase, the jackpot had just reached $510,192.
