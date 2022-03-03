SALISBURY — A Thomasville man was arrested this week and charged with firing at Salisbury Police Department officers.
Bruce Richard Godwin, 32, was charged Tuesday with three counts of felony discharging a weapon into an occupied property and five counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm.
Police say Godwin was identified as a man who first approached a Salisbury police officer about 6 p.m. Monday in the police department’s garage area, saying he had recently been hired by the police department and was there to get some of his equipment. The officer didn’t recognize him and asked him to leave, which he did.