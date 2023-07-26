THOMASVILLE — One of the IGA grocery stores in Thomasville has closed without explanation.
A sign posted to the door of the Independent Grocers Alliance supermarket at the Thomasville Crossing shopping center at National Highway and Hasty School Road says “store closing, everything 50% off, all sales final.”
The store was shuttered and the shopping center parking lot was mostly empty on Tuesday afternoon.
It’s unclear when the store closed. Calls to IGA corporate headquarters in Chicago and the shopping center property manager were not returned.
The store was formerly a Lowes Foods before it was sold to IGA, which bills itself the largest independent grocery chain in the world.
According to its website, it operates one store in Thomasville, at 237 Cedar Lodge Road. Its only other Triad locations are in Graham and Ramseur.
The Thomasville Crossing property manager, Freeman Commercial Real Estate of Winston-Salem, is offering the 39,000-square-foot anchor tenant space vacated by IGA for lease, according to its website.
Another tenant, Walgreens, on Aug. 3 will move to a newly constructed store next to the shopping center at 909 Hasty School Road.
The new standalone location is smaller than Walgreens’ other area stores. It includes a drive-thru window for its pharmacy, unlike the existing location at Thomasville Crossing.
