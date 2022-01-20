THOMASVILLE — Thomasville leaders say they expect to find out soon whether a business in the city will carry out an expansion that could create nearly 100 jobs.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a potential incentives grant for the unnamed company, which is considering a $14 million and $22 million capital investment that would create 75 to 96 new full-time jobs.
“We are expecting an announcement shortly from the Governor’s Office. It could be as soon as this week,” said City Manager Michael Brandt.
Davidson County economic development officials are withholding the identity of the company.
“We have to wait on the Governor’s Office to announce first before we can release it,” said Councilman D. Hunter Thrift. “Hopefully, the announcement will be sooner rather than later.”
Brandt said it involves an existing company in Thomasville that has also applied for a grant from the One North Carolina Fund — a state program designed for situations where a business is considering moving their facilities.
“I can tell you there is the potential for out-of-state relocation,” Brandt said.
According to the city’s minutes from the Dec. 20 council meeting, the business is a manufacturer with 100 existing jobs which Thomasville could lose if the company chooses another state for the expansion.
According to a legal notice, if a cash grant is authorized, the project will entail facility expansions and improvements, as well as new machinery and equipment.
The expansion would create 75 to 96 new full-time jobs in the city, with wages in excess of Davidson County’s overall average annual wage of $42,274.
The company would be eligible for a grant from the city up to .0031 times the amount it invests in plant, machinery and equipment, which would be paid out over 10 years.
State law allows local governments to keep economic development projects confidential up to a point.
There is no requirement to disclose the name of a business at the time of a public vote to authorize incentives for it, according to Tyler Mulligan, professor of public law and government at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government.
If not announced publicly, the identity must be revealed once a final incentives contract is approved, he said.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.