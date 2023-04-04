THOMASVILLE – After nearly seven decades in business, a Thomasville furniture manufacturer went out of business in mid-March.
Creative Metal and Wood Inc. officials could not be reached for comment, but the company posted a message to its website March 17 announcing the closure.
"Thank you for having given us the opportunity for 3 generations to have crafted for you, our loyal customers, the fine custom furniture that we were so proud to provide,” it said.
Creative Metal and Wood was founded in Brooklyn, New York, in 1954 to supply cocktail tables, bakers’ racks and chairs for New York City department stores, including Lord & Taylor, B. Altman and Bloomingdales, and moved all operations and corporate offices to Thomasville in 1991. The company’s product line had grown to include occasional chairs, bar stools, upholstered benches, case goods, beds, fabric-wrapped furniture and custom mirrors.
Creative Metal and Wood’s website message said that “any in-house orders should be considered canceled” and that any property Creative Metal and Wood had would be returned within four weeks.
The company promised to refund any deposits for canceled orders but asked customers to “please be patient as we navigate our way through the necessary steps towards the close of business.”
The website directs any product or business inquiries to attorney Bryan Thompson at the Winston-Salem law firm Surratt and Thompson at 336-725-8323.
