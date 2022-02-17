THOMASVILLE – A company that makes ductwork plans to spend $5.5 million to expand its operations in Thomasville and create 25 new jobs, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.
Nordfab Americas, which manufactures duct products used in dust, mist and fume collection systems around the world, will increase Norfab Ducting on Transit Avenue in Thomasville to 180,000 square feet, including product storage and production and material handling automation equipment.
The expansion project also will add a rooftop solar array that is expected to provide almost half of the plant's electricity needs and will be among the five largest rooftop solar arrays in the Triad, the governor's office said.
Erik Olshall, president of Nordfab Americas president, said the expansion will help the company launch a program called Nordfab Now.
“When implemented, the Nordfab Now program will allow next-day shipment of standard ductwork in dust collection systems designed using our award-winning installation design software, Quick-Fit Visual,” he said.
The company's new jobs will include assembly personnel, engineers, and management and support staff. Although the wages will vary for each position, the average annual salary for the new positions is $45,840, compared to the current average wage in Davidson County of $45,117. The annual payroll impact could be more than $1.1 million per year.
A performance-based grant of $50,000 from the state's One North Carolina Fund will help the expansion. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.
