THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville plumbing supply manufacturer plans to undertake a $13 million expansion that will create nearly 100 new jobs, the office of Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.
BrassCraft Manufacturing Company, which designs, makes and distributes rough plumbing products, will expand its Thomasville plant to 157,000 square feet of production space.
The new positions include assembly personnel, engineers management and support staff at varying wages that exceed Davidson County’s overall average annual wage of $42,274.
The company has been authorized for incentives from the city of Thomasville and a state One North Carolina Fund grant of up to $200,000.
