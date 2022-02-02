THOMASVILLE — A Thomasville plumbing-products manufacturer plans to undertake a $13 million expansion that will create nearly 100 new jobs, the office of Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed Wednesday.
BrassCraft Manufacturing Co. will retrofit its 1024 Randolph St. plant to increase its total amount of production space to 157,000 square feet, said Davidson County Economic Development Corp. President and CEO Craig Goodson.
Thomasville had to stave off out-of-state sites that were contenders to lure away the longtime company, which currently has about 100 employees and is a subsidiary of Michigan-based Masco Corp., he said.
“We were competing for this with their other facilities in Texas and California,” said Goodson, who thanked state leaders for authorizing a $200,000 One North Carolina Fund grant to help retain the company.
“This was a very competitive project, and fortunately the governor understands economic development and retaining our local industries and helping them grow, and being willing to use the One North Carolina Fund to help get this project over the finish line,” he said.
The Thomasville City Council last month authorized an incentives deal for the company that enables it to get back up to 50% of the property taxes it pays for a set number of years after the expansion, but Goodson and other local officials kept the name of the company secret until Wednesday’s announcement by Cooper.
The project will help BrassCraft meet demand for the materials it provides to the construction industry, Goodson said.
“The majority of the work on the facility and the majority of the employees will be hired over the next two-year period,” Goodson said. “Then there will be some additional equipment that will come in the third year. There may be a small physical (building) expansion, but the majority of it will be repurposing space to manufacturing, from my understanding.”
The expansion will create 75 to 96 new full-time jobs that pay more than Davidson County’s overall average annual wage of $42,274.
The new positions will include assembly personnel, engineers, management and support staff.
