HIGH POINT — High Point-based Thomas Built Buses stands to reap at least tens of millions of dollars in business from roughly $1 billion in federal grants to nearly 400 school districts across the country to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses, most of them electric.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities.

