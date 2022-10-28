HIGH POINT — High Point-based Thomas Built Buses stands to reap at least tens of millions of dollars in business from roughly $1 billion in federal grants to nearly 400 school districts across the country to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses, most of them electric.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities.
No High Point-area school systems were listed among those receiving grants. Guilford County Schools was named on an application for $1.3 million to buy five buses, but it was placed on a wait list, according to the EPA..
There are only about 10 major manufacturers of school buses. It isn’t clear how each will benefit from the grants announced Wednesday, but in many cases the manufacturers themselves applied for the grants on behalf of specific school systems.
Thomas Built Buses was the applicant listed for a total of $23.3 million to buy 59 school buses for three school systems — one each in Alabama, California and Maine, according to the EPA’s list of awarded grants. Additionally, a limited liability company named Carolina Thomas was the applicant for a total of $9.5 million to buy 24 buses for three rural North Carolina school systems plus a charter school.
As many as 25 million children ride familiar yellow school buses each school day. Only about 1% of the nation’s 480,000 school buses were electric as of last year, but the push to abandon traditional diesel buses has gained momentum in recent years. Money for the purchases is available under the federal Clean School Bus Program, which includes $5 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last year.
The EPA initially made $500 million available for clean buses in May, but increased that to $965 million last month because of what officials called overwhelming demand. An additional $1 billion is set to be awarded in the budget year that began Oct. 1.
The EPA said it received about 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for more than 12,000 buses, mostly electric. A total of 389 applications worth $913 million were accepted to support purchase of 2,463 buses, 95% of which will be electric, the EPA said. The remaining buses will run on compressed natural gas or propane.
More applications are under review, and the EPA plans to select more winners to reach the full $965 million in coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.