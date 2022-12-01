HIGH POINT — Thomas Built Buses says it has “an abundance of job openings” at its High Point manufacturing plants.
The school bus maker announced in a news release Thursday that it is seeking to fill 165 assembly positions.
The release indicated the hirings are related to the trend of electric school bus production, as well as the Saf-T-Liner C2 school bus, which is made at Thomas Built Buses’ W. Fairfield Road campus.
“The additional roles are the result of increased demand for all of our buses and will be used to support additional shift capacity at our C2 plant,” said Fred Ligouri, communications manager for Daimler Truck North America, the parent company of Thomas Built Buses, which is the largest manufacturing employer in High Point, with a workforce of around 1,600.
The company has been touting its Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school bus, and recently delivered its 200th bus of this model to a school district in Indiana.
Earlier this year, the company successfully applied for more than $22 million in federal grants that were awarded to school districts to purchase 59 of its electric buses, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data about the Clean School Bus Program.
This was created by the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation enacted by Congress last year.
The first round of funding from the program awarded $912.9 million to 390 applicants to replace existing school buses with “clean and zero-emission models to reduce harmful emissions from older, dirtier buses,” according to EPA.
The agency received around 2,000 applications requesting nearly $4 billion for over 12,000 buses.
