HIGH POINT — Thomas Built Buses of High Point on Wednesday announced plans to hire 280 employees to support an additional shift at its Saf-T-Liner C2 plant on W. Fairfield Road.
The expansion is a result of a backlog of orders for buses from the company, President and CEO Kevin Bangston said in a news release. The company is one of the nation’s leading school bus manufacturers and has about 1,500 employees in High Point.
“We have robust demand for our entire portfolio of our popular Type C offerings, and we are excited to expand our manufacturing capacity, in part, to support our ramp up of electric school bus production,” Bangston said.
Thomas Built Buses is seeking to fill multiple manufacturing positions, including assembly technicians, materials technicians and machine operators.
Visit the company’s website at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com/about-us/careers/ to apply.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.