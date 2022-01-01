HIGH POINT — Theatre Arts Galleries will move from its decades-long home in the High Point Theatre complex to Congdon Yards.
The relocation to the more than 10,000-square-foot space will take place in the first part of this year. TAG will occupy space on the ground floor of the Factory Building in Congdon Yards.
Half of the new location will be dedicated to gallery and exhibition space, with the other half set aside for classrooms, said Jeff Horney, executive director for TAG.
“The Factory at Congdon Yards will bring us greater visibility and easier access, allowing us to offer more opportunities for creative community engagement,” Horney told The High Point Enterprise on Friday. “We will be bringing in talented artists and teachers from around the region to conduct classes in both beginner and advanced levels. We are looking forward to partnering with Business High Point in offering programs that will attract more people to Congdon Yards.”
Construction on the new location will begin in February with completion set for late spring.
TAG has been in the High Point Theatre complex since its founding in 1975. Its current space covers about 8,000 square feet.
One new feature for TAG will be a retail gift shop that will carry items not currently available in High Point, including work from high-end artisans, art books and supplies, Horney said.
The new location will include moveable wall panels that will allow the gallery to be subdivided and reconfigured for an exhibit. The new space will feature three large classrooms, allowing for instruction in all arts media including drawing, painting and collage.
One large classroom will be specially equipped for classes in ceramics, glass fusion and light metal work for jewelry-making, Horney said. Instruction will be available for all ages.
TAG is working with Louis Cherry Architecture and Landmark Builders to design and upfit the space. The firm has transformed Plant Seven into a community hub, and its work continues with the Factory building, which will include The Loft, individual office spaces, new restaurants and additional event space.
TAG began as a program of the High Point Area Arts Council in 1975. TAG was incorporated as a separate, independently run nonprofit organization in 1996.
The organization arranges approximately 16 exhibitions yearly featuring solo and group shows.
TAG’s education program works with youth in afterschool programs in the public schools, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point and the Millis Education Center at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. TAG also provides summer art camps for youth as well as art instruction for adults throughout the year.
