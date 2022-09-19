HPTNWS-09-20-22 THEATER.jpg

Charl Brown portrays Motown legend Smokey Robinson in "Smokey & Me," which will be presented Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — It’s going to be a busy three days for the folks at the High Point Theatre.

A screening of the Manhattan Short Film Festival will be presented at the theater Thursday and Friday evenings, and a tribute to the life, music and career of Motown legend Smokey Robinson will be presented Saturday night.

Trending Videos