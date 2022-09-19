HIGH POINT — It’s going to be a busy three days for the folks at the High Point Theatre.
A screening of the Manhattan Short Film Festival will be presented at the theater Thursday and Friday evenings, and a tribute to the life, music and career of Motown legend Smokey Robinson will be presented Saturday night.
The High Point Theatre will be one of the hundreds of venues around the world — and the only one in the Triad — showcasing the 25th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival. Between Thursday and Oct. 2, more than 100,000 film lovers will gather to view and vote on the 10 short films (18 minutes and under) which are finalists in the annual festival. Attendees will vote for Best Film and Best Actor awards.
Screenings in High Point will be at 6:30 and 9 p.m. each night, with the doors opening an hour before showtime. Tickets range from $14.05 to $18.74.
Saturday evening, the theater will present “Smokey & Me,” a tribute to Smokey Robinson. The show stars Charl Brown, who received a Tony Award nomination for his portrayal of Robinson in “Motown: The Musical.” The high-energy, multimedia show also features a live band and backup singers performing with Brown.
“Smokey & Me” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $35.
“We’re honored to be one of the participating venues to host the world’s first global film festival,” said David Briggs, director of the High Point Theatre. “Those enthusiasts that love films will surely enjoy this unique experience being part of the selection process. We’re also excited to have Charl Brown joining us for a special tribute to such a musical legend. Smokey Robinson continues to leave a lasting imprint on music lovers, young and old.”
Tickets are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. They can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com.
