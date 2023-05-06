HIGH POINT
Anyone who knows Coy Williard knows how much he loves baseball. This past week, though, baseball has been showing its love for Williard.
Following last Saturday’s bittersweet “Coy Williard Night” celebration at Truist Point, the High Point Rockers organization extended the tribute by establishing the Coy Williard Dugout Fund, which will support youth baseball initiatives in the greater High Point community.
“Coy doesn’t want any kid not to be able to play youth baseball because his family can’t afford it,” Rockers President Pete Fisch said. “We wanted to do something that would have a long-lasting impact and that would be a reflection of Coy’s passion for baseball and for the city of High Point, and this fund does that.”
Paul Lessard, president of the High Point Community Foundation, which will manage the Dugout Fund, agreed.
“Local children and High Point will be supported in perpetuity through the game of baseball, which Coy loved so much,” Lessard said.
Willard — who serves as chairman of the board of the Rockers and as chairman of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, the nonprofit that manages Truist Point — was recently diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative disease that affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord.
ALS is known as Lou Gehrig’s disease because Gehrig — one of the most famous New York Yankees of all time — died from the disease in 1941. The 1942 motion picture “The Pride of the Yankees” is a tribute to Gehrig.
“It’s very ironic that here’s Coy, a die-hard Yankees fan, battling the same disease that afflicted one of the greatest Yankees of all time,” Fisch said.
The Rockers board considered honoring the 77-year-old Williard by joining the battle against ALS but opted to create the Dugout Fund instead.
“Our initial thought was raising money for ALS, but that’s not what defines who Coy Williard is or what he’s done for this city,” Fisch said.
The list of Williard’s community involvement, accomplishments and awards stretches longer than a Louisville Slugger. It includes service to the High Point Community Foundation, United Way of Greater High Point, Rotary Club of Furnitureland, High Point University, High Point Regional Health System, the High Point Chamber of Commerce and the High Point Economic Development Corp. — just to name a few — as well as his many contributions to the Rockers organization.
In 2011, he was named High Point Enterprise Citizen of the Year, placing him among a pantheon of High Point community leaders.
Fisch, who joined the Rockers organization in 2020, said Williard has been a valuable mentor over the past three years.
“One of the greatest privileges of my life has been working for and with my friend and boss, Coy Williard,” he said.
“I can say without reservation that this stadium and the Rockers would not be here were it not for Coy’s hard work, dedication, commitment and passion. Coy represents what’s good about High Point, and we’re proud to have him as a part of the Rockers family.”
jtomlin@hpenews.com
