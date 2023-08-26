HPTNWS-08-26-23 CONFIDENTIAL.jpeg

Oliver and Jessie Farlow separated in January 1941, after only two years of marriage. But did Oliver fatally shoot his estranged wife, or was it a mysterious stranger in the kitchen?

HIGH POINT — When Oliver Spencer Farlow denied killing his wife, instead claiming she’d been shot to death by a mysterious stranger in the kitchen, High Point police smelled something sinister.

But the smell wasn’t coming from the kitchen.

