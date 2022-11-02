That’s why they’re called the knockout rounds.
The Dryes, the husband-and-wife country music duo with Davidson County roots, had a good run on “The Voice,” but they were knocked out of the popular talent competition during Monday night’s screening of the show’s knockout rounds.
The couple’s performance of “Chasing After You,” by Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris, won high praise from all four of the show’s celebrity coaches, with coaches Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello calling it their best performance yet. The couple’s personal coach, country star Blake Shelton, said he loved the performance too, but he ultimately chose the artist Bodie to advance in the competition, knocking The Dryes out of contention.
On Tuesday, The Dryes — Derek and Katelyn — posted a Facebook message thanking “The Voice,” Shelton, their fans and their fellow contestants on the NBC show.
“To say that it has been a pleasure is an understatement!” they wrote. “We have gained new lifelong friends, and it has been an absolute blast watching them shine. It’s evident that the Season 22 cast has a bright future, and we’re here for it.”
The Dryes also indicated they’re about to release some new music within the next few weeks.
Though they live in Nashville now, The Dryes have local roots. Derek is a 2004 graduate of Ledford High School, and Katelyn is a 2007 graduate of North Davidson High School. After meeting on a blind date, they got married in 2011 and began performing together soon after.
