HPTNWS-11-02-22 VOICE.jpg

The Dryes, Derek and Katelyn, perform during the knockout rounds on Monday night’s airing of “The Voice” on NBC. The husband-and-wife country duo was eliminated from the competition during the show.

 SPECIAL | NBC

That’s why they’re called the knockout rounds.

The Dryes, the husband-and-wife country music duo with Davidson County roots, had a good run on “The Voice,” but they were knocked out of the popular talent competition during Monday night’s screening of the show’s knockout rounds.

