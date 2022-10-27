HPTNWS-10-27-22 VOICE.jpg

Katelyn and Derek Drye, who perform together as The Dryes, sing “Red Dirt Road” on Tuesday night’s airing of “The Voice” on NBC. The husband-and-wife duo from Davidson County advanced into the knockout rounds of the popular show.

After almost being knocked out, it’s on to the knockout rounds for The Dryes, the husband-and-wife country duo with Davidson County roots who’ve won a new legion of fans on “The Voice.”

Performing on Tuesday night’s battle rounds of the popular NBC talent competition, Derek and Katelyn Drye initially lost their head-to-head competition with fellow country singer Bryce Leatherwood, before their celebrity coach Blake Shelton bailed them out with a save.

