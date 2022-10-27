After almost being knocked out, it’s on to the knockout rounds for The Dryes, the husband-and-wife country duo with Davidson County roots who’ve won a new legion of fans on “The Voice.”
Performing on Tuesday night’s battle rounds of the popular NBC talent competition, Derek and Katelyn Drye initially lost their head-to-head competition with fellow country singer Bryce Leatherwood, before their celebrity coach Blake Shelton bailed them out with a save.
The Dryes and Leatherwood teamed up to sing “Red Dirt Road,” a song made popular by country duo Brooks & Dunn. Shelton selected Leatherwood to advance to the next round of the competition, but then — using his one “save” that’s given to each of the celebrity coaches during the so-called battle rounds — he saved The Dryes from elimination, effectively advancing them to the next round, as well.
“The Dryes are super-talented,” Shelton said after using his save on the husband-and-wife duo.
The Dryes live in Nashville now, but their roots are local. Derek is a 2004 graduate of Ledford High School, and his grandparents bought him his first guitar in High Point. In high school, he joined a local rock band, and their first gig was at Triangle Billiards in High Point. Katelyn is a 2007 graduate of North Davidson High School.
After meeting on a blind date, the couple got married in 2011 and began performing together soon after. They debuted on “The Voice” on Sept. 26, impressing the celebrity coaches with a beautifully harmonized version of the Kenny Rogers-Dolly Parton duet, “Islands in the Stream.”
The show’s knockout rounds will begin next week.
The winning artist will receive $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.
