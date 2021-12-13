EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second story in a four-part High Point Confidential series. The first installment of “The Body in the Woods” was published in Sunday’s High Point Enterprise, or you can find it online at www.hpenews.com.
HIGH POINT — Solving the 1944 murder of Alice May was not going to be easy.
After two teenage boys discovered the young woman’s half-nude body hidden under a pile of brush in the woods, High Point police uncovered a surprise of their own:
The 19-year-old May was not only the wife of an American GI stationed overseas, and the mother of their 18-month-old son, but she also appeared to have an obsession for men in uniform — despite already being married — collecting soldiers the way some girls of her era collected phonograph records. She was what was known as a World War II “victory girl” — a young woman who exhibited her patriotism by offering her companionship, and sometimes more than that, to American servicemen.
The evidence was found stuffed in May’s pocketbook, where officers discovered a trove of love letters from servicemen, plus a couple of notebooks containing the names and addresses of dozens of GIs from all over the country. Could one of them have been May’s killer?
Alice Orine Wicker May had grown up fast and missed out on a normal childhood. Born in 1924, she was only 3 years old when her father, Lonnie Wicker, was killed in an automobile accident on Christmas Day 1927 in High Point. She and her younger brother, Albert, were raised by their widowed mother, Retta Wicker.
Alice quit school at 14 and apparently already had an eye for the boys. In 1941, at age 16, she married 22-year-old Walter Burwell May, also of High Point. On her marriage license, she gave her age as 19, presumably because of the large age difference between her and Walter.
Life came at Alice fast. Early in 1942, still only 18, she became pregnant. In June, with the nation now at war, Walter went to Fort Bragg and enlisted in the Army, leaving his young, pregnant bride back in High Point. That November, she gave birth to a son, Clifford Walter “Chuck” May.
In April 1944, the month that Alice was slain, her life was particularly messy — which made the search for her killer messy, too. She and Chuck lived with her mother at a residence on South Main Street, and Retta helped care for the baby. About a week before her murder, Alice was arrested at the old Paramount Theatre, charged with public drunkenness. Could that incident somehow have led to her killing?
Meanwhile, Alice’s husband was stationed in England, and while we don’t know anything about the stability of their marriage, we do know Alice had been seeing a number of soldiers in her husband’s absence, and she was dating one of them steadily. With a huge military training facility in Greensboro and hundreds of cadets also studying at High Point College, there were plenty of young, available men for her to choose from. Police logically wondered whether a jealous serviceman — or a serviceman’s jealous “other woman” — had killed Alice.
Detectives began piecing together Alice’s movements on April 21, the day she was slain, but a huge gap existed between the last time she was seen alive and the time her body was found.
According to her mother, Alice left the house about 9:30 that morning, explaining she was going to meet a friend, Ruth Reynolds, and would be back by noon. When questioned later, though, Reynolds said she and Alice had no such plans and never met.
Police then learned Alice had been spotted around 10 a.m. at the New York Cafe downtown, where she and a young soldier drank wine, according to The High Point Enterprise. Not long afterward, she was seen at a nearby street corner, talking to the same soldier, and then they apparently went to a local photographer’s studio to have pictures taken.
From there, the trail became hazier. A teenage girl reported seeing a dark sedan with yellow spokes around 11:30 a.m. drive to the end of East Green Street Extension and across a field, heading into the woods where Alice’s body would later be found. Police speculated Alice had already been murdered at that point, and her body was either on the floorboard or trunk of the car.
A Greensboro man, though, said he was approached around noon by a young woman who not only resembled Alice but was wearing a red dress and carrying a large handbag like hers. She was distressed and told him through her tears that she was in serious trouble and needed bus fare to go see someone in Randleman. When he told her he didn’t have any change, she walked away.
Could the distressed woman in red have been Alice, or was she already dead?
The next time Alice was seen was around 5:30 p.m., when her mangled body was found beneath a mound of brush. Police believed she had been killed elsewhere and then her body dumped and concealed in the woods.
Five times during the day, an unidentified man called Alice’s house trying to reach her, but police couldn’t determine who he was or whether his repeated calls had anything to do with Alice’s murder.
Day after day, The Enterprise and other newspapers reported that police were working the case and interviewing possible suspects and witnesses, but they kept coming up empty. And the colder the trail got, a troubling question began to present itself:
Was someone about to get away with murder?
EDITOR’S NOTE: Part three of “The Body in the Woods” will be published in Wednesday’s High Point Enterprise.
