HIGH POINT — Blue Ridge Companies’ Telethon for Toys returns for a second year Wednesday to collect toys for children of families in need.
Each year for the past decade, the High Point-based property management, development and construction company has filled a tractor-trailer with toys for Toys for Tots. Due to COVID-19, in 2020 the company decided to go digital with a telethon and accept online monetary donations, and it was such a success that Blue Ridge Companies is bringing the telethon back.
It will be live Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon via Zoom and the company’s Facebook page. Blue Ridge Companies aims to raise at least $10,000 during the two-hour telethon for the local Toys for Tots organization.
Blue Ridge Companies’ online donation portal also is available now on blueridgecompanies.com. Just click on the “donate” link on the top right of the page. All money donated will be used to help local families.
A free hamburger lunch with chips and a drink is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday to anyone who makes an in-person donation at Blue Ridge Companies’ office at 5826 Samet Drive, Suite 105. Remember to wear a face covering and social distance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.