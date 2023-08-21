HIGH POINT — Two teenagers who were wanted in the theft of seven cars last week from a south High Point business were arrested Monday morning after trying to run from police officers.
High Point Police Department officers who were out looking for the 15-year-old and 16-year-old and saw them about 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Ardale Drive, police said. When the two teenagers saw the officers walking toward them, they ran away.
Officers chased the teenagers and caught them close to the clubhouse at the Blair Park Golf Course, police said.
The teenagers were being sought in the theft of seven cars on Aug. 15-16 at Star Auto in the 2400 block of S. Main Street. Five of the seven vehicles have since been recovered.
The teenagers each face eight charges and have a secure custody order filed against them, according to police. They will be held at the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro until they go to juvenile court.
Further information, such as the teenagers’ names, wasn’t released because they are juveniles.
