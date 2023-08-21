HIGH POINT — Two teenagers who were wanted in the theft of seven cars last week from a south High Point business were arrested Monday morning after trying to run from police officers.

High Point Police Department officers who were out looking for the 15-year-old and 16-year-old and saw them about 10:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Ardale Drive, police said. When the two teenagers saw the officers walking toward them, they ran away.