HIGH POINT — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night in a neighborhood southeast of downtown High Point.
The teenager, whose name was not released, was shot about 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Sharon Circle in the Macedonia community, the High Point Police Department said. No other information about the shooting was released.
The teenager died later at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The teenager’s death was the sixth homicide in the city of High Point in 2022.
Although police did not release any information about the circumstances of this shooting, Chief Travis Stroud and other law enforcement leaders have expressed concerns for more than a year about a trend of young people increasingly being perpetrators and victims of violent crimes involving firearms.
Last July, a 15-year-old boy was shot three times and killed by a man investigators said was upset about people tampering with a vehicle in his driveway.
Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
