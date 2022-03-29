HIGH POINT — A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night in a neighborhood southeast of downtown High Point.
The teenager, whose name was not released, was shot about 8:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Sharon Circle in the Macedonia community, the High Point Police Department said. No other information about the shooting was released.
The teenager died later at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The teenager’s death was the sixth homicide in the city of High Point in 2022.
Angela Monell, the principal of Southwest Guilford High School, sent an email message to parents Monday morning expressing remorse at the death of a ninth-grade male student this past weekend.
“This loss was shared with all of our students during school today, and the District Crisis Response Team provided emotional support to our students,” Monell wrote. “This is a great loss for all of us. We are extremely saddened by this news and wanted to keep parents informed. As a parent, please talk with your child and allow them to share their thoughts and feelings. We also posted information on our school website about talking to children dealing with grief.”
The school system central office told The High Point Enterprise that the ninth-grader also was a student at the Pruette SCALE school.
Police Chief Travis Stroud and other law enforcement leaders have expressed concerns for more than a year about a trend of young people increasingly being perpetrators and victims of violent crimes involving firearms.
Last July, a 15-year-old boy was shot three times and killed by a man investigators said was upset about people tampering with a vehicle in his driveway.
Since the start of last year, the High Point Police Department has recorded 202 incidents — 169 during 2021 and 33 so far this year — in which juveniles between the ages of 8 and 18 have been charged in cases involving firearms. Those charges included 36 of assault with a gun, 28 of robbery with a firearm and 26 of shooting into an occupied property with the chance of injury.
Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Someone can download the P3 tips app in their app store and submit their tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
