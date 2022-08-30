RANDOLPH COUNTY — A teenager from Trinity died and another was severely injured, while two other people were less seriously injured, in a head-on collision on a road in northern Randolph County Monday night.
Sidney Brittian Langston, 18, of Trinity, died at the scene of the wreck, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
He was a front-seat passenger in a 2004 Acura TSX driven by Emily Jane McAllister, 18, of Trinity, going north on Finch Farm Road near Saddle Club Drive about 9:10 p.m. when it went left into the opposite lane and collided with a 2016 Ford Escape SUV driven by Monica Lannett Jacoby, 57, of Trinity, the patrol said.
Neither Langston nor McAllister was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
McAllister had serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Moses H. Cone Hospital in Greensboro. No other information about her injuries or condition was available.
Jacoby and a 14-year-old passenger were wearing seat belts and had serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Master Trooper Brian Martin said. They also were taken to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. No other information about their injuries or condition was available.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, according to the patrol.
