THOMASVILLE — Police have accused a 16-year-old boy of shooting into an occupied residence Wednesday.
Four people were in the house in the 300 block of James Avenue when the shots were fired about 5:40 p.m., but no one was hurt, according to the Thomasville Police Department.
When police arrived, witnesses reported seeing someone running east on James
Avenue. Within minutes, officers found the teenager behind a residence in the 100 block of James Avenue, police said.
The teenager, whose name wasn’t released because of his age, was taken into custody without further incident.
Officers retracing the teenager’s path from the scene of the shooting to where he was arrested found a firearm, according to police.
Detectives charged the teenager with discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
A secure custody order was issued, and the teenager was taken to the Taylorsville juvenile detention center.
