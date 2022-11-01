HIGH POINT — A teenager was wounded by gunfire in a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex in east High Point, and a man was injured by a car leaving the area, police said.

At 9:10 p.m. High Point Police Department officers received reports of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Sherrill Avenue. A short time later, the teen arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Trending Videos