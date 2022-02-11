HIGH POINT — When Gretta Bush first got involved 25 years ago with the volunteer group High Point Community Against Violence, she couldn’t have imagined the group needing to respond to a 14-year-old being charged with fatally shooting someone along a local street.
But on Thursday morning, Bush, who is now the group’s president, and other volunteers confronted that sobering reality as they distributed flyers seeking information in an east High Point neighborhood where a man was killed during a robbery at an outdoor ATM early Monday morning.
“We’ve never dealt with juveniles on this level,” Bush told The High Point Enterprise. “When we started HPCAV, we were asked what we would do as a group when the problem was solved. But what we have found is that crime and violence have persisted.”
The recent trend of rising violent crime involving youths took on another dimension when a 14-year-old was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and robbery in the fatal shooting early Monday of Rodney Rhoades, 46, of High Point. Police haven’t released the teen’s name because of his age.
Rhoades was inside a vehicle while someone he was with was using the ATM in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1900 block of E. Green Drive about 12:30 a.m. Monday when two people, both armed with handguns, approached and demanded money, the High Point Police Department said. Rhoades was shot once in the chest and died at the scene.
Police continue to search for the other robber, a young, Black man or teenager who was wearing a light-colored, Nike Air hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting. Police ask that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or the detective’s office at 336-887-7841. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
On Thursday morning, about 20 police officers and HPCAV volunteers gathered at the new police headquarters on Westchester Drive before breaking into groups to canvas residences in the area around the crime scene. The High Point Police Department regularly performs a “flyer response” following homicides in an effort to reassure residents and seek information.
On a sunny, cool Thursday morning, the officers and volunteers knocked on doors and chatted with residents. They distributed two-page, stapled yellow flyers with details of the homicide, the city’s fourth since the start of 2022.
