The CARE bags donated to the High Point Fire Department include such items as fidget toys, noise-blocking headphones and first-responder cards for nonverbal individuals.

HIGH POINT — First -responders from the High Point Fire Department now have a new tool to help them with special-needs individuals during emergency situations.

Anna Black, a 13-year-old rising ninth-grader at Wesleyan Christian Academy, donated 22 “sensory kits” that she calls CARE (Children Are Reason Enough) bags for use when first responders encounter children — or even adults — with special needs, particularly autism. The bags contain items to help calm the individuals, making it easier for the first responders to provide care.

