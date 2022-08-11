HIGH POINT — First -responders from the High Point Fire Department now have a new tool to help them with special-needs individuals during emergency situations.
Anna Black, a 13-year-old rising ninth-grader at Wesleyan Christian Academy, donated 22 “sensory kits” that she calls CARE (Children Are Reason Enough) bags for use when first responders encounter children — or even adults — with special needs, particularly autism. The bags contain items to help calm the individuals, making it easier for the first responders to provide care.
Each bag contains 18 items, such as fidget toys, noise-blocking headphones, sunglasses and first-responder cards for nonverbal individuals.
Anna, who is a Life Scout in Girls Troop 729 out of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, assembled and donated the bags as part of her Eagle Scout project. In developing her project, Anna did a lot of research on individuals with special needs and concentrated on those with autism.
“I’ve just always been interested in helping people with special needs,” she said.
Anna’s goal was to provide one bag for each vehicle. To raise the money, she held a fundraiser called “Light the Night,” which involved the sale of luminaries at Christmas. She also established a GoFundMe page and received direct donations.
Through these efforts, Anna raised $3,365, which she used to purchase the bags and the items inside each bag. Fellow members of Troop 729 helped her pack the bags, and she delivered them to the fire department last week.
