KERNERSVILLE — A Kernersville teenager died in a single-car wreck after the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway, struck a tree, caught on fire and burned Tuesday morning.
Ethan Lane Creason, 17, was the only occupant of the car. He died at the scene of the wreck, the N.C. State Highway Patrol reported.
Creason was driving a 2013 Chevrolet passenger car south on Hastings Road near Oscar Lane in Kernersville just after 8:30 a.m. when he veered to the left side of the road, drove off the road, hit a tree and and came to rest partially on the shoulder and roadway, where the car caught fire, Moultrie said.
It’s unclear why Creason veered left of center, the Highway Patrol said.
