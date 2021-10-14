HIGH POINT – A 15-year-old boy was in critical condition Thursday after the first of what police described as two separate but related shooting incidents in High Point on Wednesday night.
The High Point Police Department received numerous calls about 7:20 p.m. about shots being fired from a vehicle that was backing down the 1400 block of Futrelle Drive. Officers arrived to find an unoccupied Suzuki Forenza compact car that had been involved in a collision in the roadway and also appeared to have been shot multiple times.
An AR-style rifle was on the ground outside the car, along with numerous shell casings, and there was a blood trail that abruptly stopped in the roadway, police said.
Many nearby residents reported damage to their houses and vehicles, police said.
While officers were at Futrelle Drive, someone brought the 15-year-old boy to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center. He had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso, and he was flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he was in critical condition in the intensive care unit, police said. His name was not released, and no other information about his injuries was released.
Police determined that the boy had been shot on Futrelle Drive, police said.
Shortly before 11 p.m., someone shot multiple times into a house in the 1900 block of McGuinn Drive. Police found 40 shell casings in the roadway and confirmed that about 20 shots hit the house, police said.
Police are investigating the two shootings as being related. Many of the parties involved are juveniles, police said.
High Point Police detectives are still investigating.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity can contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.