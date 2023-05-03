GUILFORD COUNTY – An $8 million gift to a Guilford County education nonprofit will increase the number of students the group serves and also will support a program begun in February to help prepare students for college.
The gift from Cisco, which makes and sells computer networking and telecommunications equipment and other services, is the largest in the history of shift_ed, which until last July was known as Say Yes Guilford. The group provides services to students including tutoring, career exploration, college preparation, financial aid assistance and scholarships.
The gift will be spread over four years and will help shift_ed increase the number of students it serves by at least 10% for each of those years, the group said in a press release.
It also will support the new shift_ed SEO Scholars program, a free, eight-year college-preparatory program that begins in ninth grade with rigorous academic instruction, mentorship and individualized advising.
That program is a pilot project in an expansion of a renowned program by the New York City-based Sponsors for Educational Opportunity.
Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins cited the program in a video announcement that was played Tuesday night at a fundraising event for shift_ed at High Point University.
“shift_ed’s mission to boldly accelerate student potential and their vision to transform communities through diverse educational and workforce pathways aligns so closely with Cisco’s company purpose, which is to power an inclusive future for all,” Robbins said. “When I also heard that the renowned SEO Scholars program would be piloted in Guilford County with support from shift_ed, I knew we wanted to get involved.”
In addition to the financial gift, Cisco also will provide shift_ed students access to the Cisco Emerging Talent Mentor Program, and shift_ed will begin hosting career access events to connect students and community members with direct-to-career opportunities in the tech industry.
Among those events is Summer Experience in Tech, a partnership between Cisco, shift_ed, Forsyth Technical Community College and Manpower Group that equips high school graduates with the skills they need for entry-level networking or cybersecurity jobs in just nine weeks. Registration is open now at shift-ed.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.