HIGH POINT — You can buy lunch at Kitchenology, but what it’s really trying to sell is an idea: Eat healthy food.

Once things get in full swing this fall, Kitchenology will begin offering free community cooking classes, with an emphasis on fresh, locally grown ingredients, Executive Chef Ross Bolen said. The idea that fresh ingredients lead to a longer, healthier life will underlie everything Kitchenology does.

Trending Videos