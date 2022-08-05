HIGH POINT — You can buy lunch at Kitchenology, but what it’s really trying to sell is an idea: Eat healthy food.
Once things get in full swing this fall, Kitchenology will begin offering free community cooking classes, with an emphasis on fresh, locally grown ingredients, Executive Chef Ross Bolen said. The idea that fresh ingredients lead to a longer, healthier life will underlie everything Kitchenology does.
“We’re trying to get people to understand the need to get away from preservatives,” he said.
Kitchenology originally was just a program of Hometown Heroes, a nonprofit working to alleviate food insecurity by creating neighborhood food systems and programs through schools and community centers, using the teaching kitchen at the YWCA.
But a $100,000 grant from the Earl and Kitty Congdon Family Foundation allowed the organization to lease the former Cozy Cannoli bakery site at 2107 Kirkwood St. (behind The Biscuit Factory on Eastchester Drive) and buy all the equipment needed to outfit a kitchen and small dining area.
In April, Kitchenology had a “soft opening,” getting things started without public fuss, first just teaching some UNC Greensboro nutrition and dietetic students basic kitchen skills, then expanding to offering a simple menu of lunch items — mostly soup and sandwiches — to the public a couple days a week, Bolen said.
On Friday, Hometown Heroes had a small ribbon-cutting ceremony, and today will be Kitchenology’s ceremonial grand opening. From 1-3 p.m., people can come see what it has to offer, talk to the staff about their mission, taste some samples and buy a few things to take home.
Starting this coming week, Kitchenology will be open for lunch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.
Eventually, the kitchen will offer cooking classes, kitchen and culinary medicine training for dietetic and medical students, and food boxes for food-insecure families who participate in its food literacy programs.
Bolen started out as a chef, graduating from the Pennsylvania Culinary Institute in 1997 and working in the field for 16 years. Then he made a career change and became a registered nurse for nine years. He said he saw many patients suffering from chronic diseases exacerbated by poor dietary choices.
Because of Bolen’s background, Hometown Heroes Executive Director Jonathan Seelig talked to him about helping with Kitchenology.
“When Jon approached me with what he wanted to do with this, I saw an opportunity to combine those two knowledge bases,” Bolen said.
Everyone in High Point he and Seelig have talked to about Kitchenology’s mission has been extremely supportive, Bolen said.
“So far, it’s amazing,” he said. “There’s a real awakening in this community of people wanting to move this same direction.”
