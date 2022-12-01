HIGH POINT — Being an arts-oriented magnet school has not insulated the staff of the Penn-Griffin School of the Arts from the elevated stress and mental health crises that schools across the country have reported since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The problems manifest themselves in higher rates of teachers being out sick and more teachers than usual leaving the profession, Principal Howard Stimpson said Wednesday. He even knows one seven-year educator with a master’s degree who switched careers.
Stimpson’s observations echo one of the things that Superintendent Whitney Oakley has talked about in her “Better Together” town halls the past few weeks and that school employers have told her at those talks, and she announced Wednesday that Guilford County Schools will use federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide free online mental health support to all teachers and staff who want it.
“During our Better Together community conversations, I have had the opportunity to meet with hundreds of our hardworking teachers and staff across our organization. A common theme in our discussions is the need for additional mental health support,” Oakley said.
The online, on-demand mental health support provided by E-Therapy, a telehealth service based in Arizona, can help people identify where they need assistance and provides them with tools and strategies to meet those needs, a press release from GCS said. Services are confidential and will be free for the remainder of this school year.
The new services are in addition to the mental health support staff can access through their state health plan. GCS employees who wish to take advantage of this service have received instructions on how to do so in their emails.
Shortly after Oakley’s announcement, Stimpson was addressing a meeting at his school of the High Point Schools Partnership’s ambassadors, and he mentioned the effects that the pandemic has had on the school’s staff.
“We’re not OK,” he told the group. “Our challenges are magnified after the pandemic.”
In an interview after that meeting, Stimpson said that whether the pandemic brought trauma — such as deaths of loved ones or job losses pushing families into economic crisis — or simply made problems more visible, teachers share that trauma and suffer from “sympathy overload.”
“You see all these things that the kids are dealing with and you take these things on yourselves,” he said.
In a survey that the N.C. Department of Public Instruction released in June, teachers showed their weariness with the greater social, emotional and mental health needs they had seen during the pandemic, with 7% statewide saying they intend to leave the profession. That compares to 4% in 2020.
