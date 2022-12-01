HIGH POINT — Being an arts-oriented magnet school has not insulated the staff of the Penn-Griffin School of the Arts from the elevated stress and mental health crises that schools across the country have reported since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The problems manifest themselves in higher rates of teachers being out sick and more teachers than usual leaving the profession, Principal Howard Stimpson said Wednesday. He even knows one seven-year educator with a master’s degree who switched careers.

