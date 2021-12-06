GUILFORD COUNTY — The local group representing Guilford County Schools teachers is seeking a $4,000 bonus for each school employee from the Guilford County Board of Education.
The Guilford County Association of Educators detailed the amount in a statement issued Friday.
“Teachers and staff have been leaving our schools for years, and the stress of dealing with COVID-19 has made it worse,” association President Kenya Donaldson said. “A $4,000 bonus is the least the school board could do to help retain staff, address the vacancy crisis and protect the quality of our student’s education.”
Teachers have been asking the school board to award a bonus, and at its last meeting Nov. 9 the board voted 5-4 for GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras to come up with a bonus plan.
The bonus issue is set to come before the school board at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at the school district headquarters at 723 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The Guilford County Association of Educators cited other Piedmont school districts that have used federal funds to provide bonuses.
The $25.9 billion state budget enacted last month means most teachers statewide will receive a total bonus of $2,800, according to the office of state Senate Pro Tem Phil Berger Sr., R-Rockingham. The budget compromise between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican N.C. General Assembly leaders included sets of bonuses as well as an average pay raise of 5% in the state-provided portion of their pay during the next two years.
