HIGH POINT – Two Westchester Country Day School teachers were featured artists in showrooms at the spring High Point Market.
Victoria Bailess, who teaches art to grades 6-12, displayed her Greek-inspired paintings at Splashworks, while Ellen McEnaney, a first-grade teacher, displayed her resin floral arrangements at Verellen. Both showrooms have connections to Westchester families.
Bailess’ art is a collection of watercolor paintings in which she has interpreted symbols, architecture, and landscapes of her Greek heritage. Her original paintings were digitized and reproduced by Splashworks on fabric canvases.
McEnaney describes her E Blooms as “handcrafted art straight from the garden.” She collects flowers and natural materials from her own yard and suspends them in resin. Her designs stand alone as centerpieces or table décor and can even hang on a wall or form the top of a side table.
