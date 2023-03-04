GUILFORD COUNTY — A former teacher at Page High School in Greensboro who was arrested late last month for child sex abuse previously was investigated but not charged in a sexual assault investigation four years ago at a school in High Point.

Mark Johnson Jr., 34, faces charges on two counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count each of first-degree statutory rape of a person 15 years old or younger and statutory sexual offense. He was arrested Feb. 24 in Greensboro two days after his last day at Page High School, where he had worked since August 2022.

