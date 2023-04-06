GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners wants to give property taxpayers a chance for a small break on their payments.
At their work session Thursday, the commissioners unanimously voted to seek an increase in the early payment discount rate on property taxes from 0.5% to 1%. The higher discount would take effect for early tax payments in July and August, the designated period for discount payments. County budget officials estimate raising the discount rate would result in a $1.4 million loss of revenue for the fiscal year.
Currently, about 65% of tax bills are paid with the discount, Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis told the commissioners. The early taxpayers represent about 130,000 property owners.
For the average taxpayer, the discount doesn’t amount to a large amount relative to the tax bill. For a home with a median value of $242,000 the owner pays $1,768 without any discount. The 0.5% discount lowers the payment to $1,759 and a 1% discount would drop the annual payment to $1,750.
But Commissioner Kay Cashion said the higher discount rate is a “show of goodwill,” especially after the vast majority of county property owners had their payments rise with last year’s property revaluation.
Chairman Skip Alston echoed Cashion’s sentiment and added that for some largest property owners, the increase in the discount rate could amount to $100.
Guilford County formerly had a discount rate of 1% but it was decreased to 0.5% nine years ago. The county’s move to raise the discount rate from 0.5% to 1% has to be approved by the N.C. Department of Revenue before it can be enacted.
Chavis told the commissioners that Guilford County is the only county among the 10 most populous in the state to offer a property tax early payment discount.
In a matter at their evening meeting, the commissioners proclaimed 2023 as the Year of the Trail in Guilford County. The events include a Volunteer Day at Rich Fork Preserve in High Point from 9 a.m. to noon April 22, which is also Earth Day.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | @HPEPaul | 336-888-3528
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.