High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low 42F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.