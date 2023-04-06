GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners wants to give property taxpayers a chance for a small break on their payments.

At their work session Thursday, the commissioners unanimously voted to seek an increase in the early payment discount rate on property taxes from 0.5% to 1%. The higher discount would take effect for early tax payments in July and August, the designated period for discount payments. County budget officials estimate raising the discount rate would result in a $1.4 million loss of revenue for the fiscal year.

