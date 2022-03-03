HIGH POINT — Tax values of residential properties in High Point and elsewhere in Guilford County were increased more in the 2022 reappraisal than in any cycle since at least 1996.
That’s according to Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis, whose office last week sent notices of the new values that took effect Jan. 1 to all residential real property owners.
The county reappraises all properties every five years to reflect their updated market value, as required by state law.
According to the county, this year’s revaluations were completed entirely by in-house appraisal staff with knowledge of the local real estate market. Appraisers used neighborhood comparable sales from 2020 and 2021 to determine the current market value of residential properties.
“Generally speaking, those numbers have gone up tremendously compared to previous reappraisals,” Chavis said. “It’s basically by what’s been happening in the marketplace, and we’re just simply responding and pushing the data out based on the sales that we’ve seen. The public needs to understand that these numbers on the residential side have come from sales in the marketplace for 2020 and 2021. We’ve captured value for residential properties from the sales that have taken place over the past two years. That’s how we’ve relied on these values.”
Chavis said specific figures for how much values increased in High Point as a whole are not available yet.
The Tax Department website has been updated with the new values for individual properties. The data show that increases occurred in neighborhoods all over High Point.
Some of the largest increases appear to be in neighborhoods near Truist Point stadium and Congdon Yards, where some homes’ tax values spiked as much as 68%.
The higher values will translate into higher property tax bills for homeowners unless the City Council and Guilford County Board of Commissioners lower their respective property tax rates when they adopt their annual budgets this spring.
Chavis said the new tax values of commercial and industrial properties are still being finalized, and those reappraisal notices will be sent out later this month.
He said he expects large valuation increases for apartment complexes, which are classified as commercial properties.
“Apartment complexes I think are going to go up quite a bit. That’s simply driven by what we’ve seen in the marketplace and what some of these complexes are selling for,” he said. “Apartment complexes have been selling quite a bit over the last two to three years, and we’ll see those reflected in the values that go out.”
Tax values of other types of commercial and industrial properties are also on an upward trend, but not as significant as apartment complexes, he said.
Taxpayers have the right to dispute the new values through a review process.
Information about appeals and how the tax values were determined can be found on the Tax Department’s website at https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/tax/2022-reappraisal.
