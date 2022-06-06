HIGH POINT — Higher property tax bills will soon be the reality for city residents.
The average increase in annual city tax bills will be about 19% — rising from $971.25 to $1,157.81 for the owner of a $150,000 home —under High Point’s new budget when it takes effect July 1.
The City Council on Monday unanimously adopted the budget as proposed by City Manager Tasha Logan Ford, with no changes. The vote did not include Councilman Wesley Hudson, who was not in attendance.
The budget will actually reduce the city’s property tax rate from 64.75 to 61.75 cents per $100 of assessed value, but on the whole tax bills will be higher because Guilford County’s 2022 property revaluation increased High Point tax values an average of about 25%.
In order for the average city tax bill not to increase, the council would have had to cut the rate nearly 12 cents, to 52.97 cents per $100 of assessed value, which would bring in the same amount of property tax revenue to the city as the current budget.
Instead, the new budget will balloon to $464.4 million, which is an increase of $47.9 million, or 11.5%.
This is due in part to the windfall of an additional $11.5 million in annual general fund revenue brought by the revaluation.
The city says it also faces rising expenses for things like fuel and its share of contributions to employees’ retirement and health plans.
The budget will grow city operations with 14 new positions, primarily across the city attorney’s office and public services and fire departments.
Current employees will get cost-of-living pay raises and will be eligible for merit pay increases, and hourly workers will see their minimum wage increased to $15.
Also in the budget, water and sewer rates will increase 4%, while there will be no increases in electric rates, or stormwater and garbage collection fees.
In addition, the budget will add new fees for fire code violations and for required fire inspections of group homes, day care facilities and businesses that have alcohol permits.
