Patrons partake of the annual Taste of the Town fundraiser at a recent event. The 2022 fundraiser for Hospice of the Piedmont will take place from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 16 for the first time at Truist Point.

HIGH POINT — The annual Taste of the Town fundraiser for Hospice of the Piedmont is back in its pre-pandemic all-in-one-place format, and organizers hope to hit it out of the park when they hold the event for the first time at Truist Point on Aug. 16.

The stadium for the High Point Rockers will host the 34th annual fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. featuring restaurants and beverage providers from across the greater High Point area. The vendors will have booths in the covered concourse area of the stadium.

Want to go?

Tickets are on sale online at www.hospiceofthepiedmont.org/tickets2022 and at the Hospice of the Piedmont administrative office at 1801 Westchester Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is $15 each and includes three food taste tickets. Children under 6 enter free. Additional food taste tickets are $1 each.