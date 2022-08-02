HIGH POINT — The annual Taste of the Town fundraiser for Hospice of the Piedmont is back in its pre-pandemic all-in-one-place format, and organizers hope to hit it out of the park when they hold the event for the first time at Truist Point on Aug. 16.
The stadium for the High Point Rockers will host the 34th annual fundraiser from 6-8 p.m. featuring restaurants and beverage providers from across the greater High Point area. The vendors will have booths in the covered concourse area of the stadium.
The past two years, because of the COVID-19 pandemic the event was dispersed, with people traveling to each participating restaurant.
For several years before the pandemic, Taste of the Town had been staged at the former Oak Hollow Mall, but organizers say that the ballpark offers a fresh venue with new features.
In addition to about 20 local restaurants and caterers at the event, the event will have several local food trucks for the first time. The food trucks will be parked along Gatewood Avenue near one of the main entrances to the ballpark.
“Our community has always shown such great support for Hospice of the Piedmont through their participation in Taste of the Town,” said Trent Cockerham, CEO of Hospice of the Piedmont. “From food and beverage vendors who give back so much to participate to sponsors and those who attend, we are grateful for our giving community.”
The High Point Rockers welcome the opportunity to take part in Taste of the Town, said Pete Fisch, president of the High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation, the nonprofit that operates the venue.
“Truist Point was created as a gathering spot for the community,” he said. “Taste of the Town is a great example of the versatility of the ballpark, and we are proud to partner with them.”
Taste of the Town is the major annual fundraiser for the not-for-profit hospice, which provides free end-of-life care and assistance to families losing a loved one.
Hospice of the Piedmont has assisted families in the community since 1981. The agency serves eight counties from its High Point and Asheboro offices — Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, Forsyth, Chatham, Alamance, Moore and Montgomery.
