The 35th annual Taste of the Town fundraiser to benefit Hospice of the Piedmont takes place from 6-8 p.m. today in the concourse area of Truist Point ballpark downtown.
Entry tickets are $15 each and include three food “taste tickets.” Children under 6 are admitted free. Additional food tickets are $1 each and will be available for purchase inside the event.
Tickets are available at the Home Plate Box Office at 303 Gatewood Ave. and the Centerfield Box Office at 301 N. Elm St.
Proceeds from Taste of the Town provide hospice, palliative and bereavement care provided by the High Point and Asheboro offices of the nonprofit.
Hospice of the Piedmont assists terminally-ill patients and their families in eight counties – Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, Forsyth, Alamance, Chatham, Moore, and Montgomery.
