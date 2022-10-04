HIGH POINT — If you can’t make it to Scotland, the High Point Theatre is bringing a touch of Scotland to you.
The Tannahill Weavers, a renowned Scottish band that performs traditional Scottish music, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Borne of a session in Paisley, Scotland, and named for the town’s historic weaving industry and local poet laureate Robert Tannahill, the Tannahill Weavers are known for their brand of Celtic music, blending the beauty of traditional melodies with the power of modern rhythms.
As one of the world’s premier traditional Celtic bands, their repertoire spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs, and original ballads and lullabies, as well as humorous tales of life in Scotland. The music ranges from reflective ballads to foot-stomping reels and jigs, all performed in the distinctive Celtic style.
Formed in 1968, the band has released 18 recordings and won numerous awards, and in 2011 was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame.
Tickets range from $20 to $25 and are available by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets can also be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com.
For more information about the Tannahill Weavers, including samples of their music, visit tannahillweavers.com.
