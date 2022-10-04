HPTNWS-10-05-22 WEAVERS.jpg

The Tannahill Weavers will perform traditional Scottish music Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — If you can’t make it to Scotland, the High Point Theatre is bringing a touch of Scotland to you.

The Tannahill Weavers, a renowned Scottish band that performs traditional Scottish music, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

