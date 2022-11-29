GUILFORD COUNTY – A conservative group that has been critical of a number of Guilford County Schools’ policies over the years is disbanding.
Take Back Our Schools-GCS leaders posted on the group’s Facebook page earlier this month that because their children had graduated, they were looking for new leaders to take over.
In a post on Monday, they said they had not been able to find anyone to do that.
The post expressed pride in the work the group did to give parents “a protected voice” and said that members “have zero regrets.”
The post also expressed deep hostility to the school system’s leadership.
“We remain incredibly disgusted that there is no accountability for the state our district is in and it doesn’t seem that will be changing anytime soon. The corruption runs so deep it will only be a matter of time before it shows itself. If your eyes are only partly open you can see it now,” it said.
The group had been harshly critical of former Superintendent Sharon Contreras and attacked a number of policies, prominently including allowing parents to appeal in-school suspensions to GCS administrators and the COVID-19 masking requirements.
The group recently had been the subject of two formal complaints by the chair and vice chair of the Guilford County Board of Education, Deena Hayes and Winston McGregor, who accused it of “harassment and outright lies about our schools, educators, students and district leaders.”
Take Back Our Schools backed a slate of Republican candidates in the races for four school board seats, but only two won, incumbent Linda Welborn and Crissy Pratt, replacing incumbent Republican Anita Sharpe, who is stepping down.
